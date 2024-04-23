Degassers to help with range of fluidics

Biotech Fluidics is a degassing system provider and the company's range of Degasi inline degassers employ a Systec AF gas permeable membrane with a constant vacuum degassing system to enable unmatched removal of dissolved gases from almost any fluidic process.

Dissolved gases can be detrimental to any fluidic system. Common events such as heating, mixing of solvents or negative pressure transitions reduce gas solubility and cause off-gassing which can lead to bubble formation. Removing dissolved gases with a Degasi in-line degasser effectively prevents bubble formation improving the accuracy and performance of analytical measurements or industrial processes.

For biological materials that may adhere to metal surfaces – Biotech Fluidics has created a full series of Degasi biocompatible degassers. The biocompact is a unique biocompatible degassing system with a metal-free peek stented biocompatible flow path suitable also for all common organic solvents used in chromatography.

Most traditional degassers struggle to handle industrial processes and Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) applications utilising organic solvents. Biotech Fluidics offers Degasi inline degassers with a design optimised to tolerate all common organic solvents including alkanes, dichloromethane, acetone, tetrahydrofuran, and even challenging fluids such as hexafluoroisopropanol (HFIP).

Biotech Fluidics's extensive range of Degasi systems have been optimised for diverse types of fluid and the widest range of flow rates (0.025 – 1000 mL/minute).