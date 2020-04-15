COVID-19 Research Products

Historically strains of Coronavirus able to infect humans (HCoV-OC43, HCoV-229E, HCoV-NL63, and HCoVHKU1) were not highly pathogenic and only caused mild respiratory illness. By comparison more recent strains - SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV and COVID-19 that emerged in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019 are highly pathogenic resulting in large scale pandemics.

Coronaviruses are a group of enveloped positive-stranded RNA viruses, which contains four structural proteins including spike glycoprotein, envelope protein, membrane protein, and nucleocapsid protein. Spike glycoprotein is the most important surface protein of coronavirus, which can mediate the entrance to human respiratory epithelial cells by interacting with cell surface receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The spike glycoprotein includes two regions, S1 and S2, where S1 is for host cell receptor binding and S2 is for membrane fusion. Spike glycoprotein is a key target for vaccines, therapeutic antibodies, and diagnostics.

To facilitate research into developing antiviral drugs, vaccines and diagnostics - AMSBIO is able to supply high quality 2019-nCoV full length S protein, S1 protein and human ACE2 protein based on the HEK293 human cell expression platform. The binding activity of these products has been verified by Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and Biolayer Interferometry (BLI) technologies. Also available are antibodies, including antibody pairs against coronavirus for ELISA, PCR detection kit for SARS-CoV-2 and ACE2 expression vectors, shRNA vectors and CRISPR kits.