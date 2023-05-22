Compact new photoreactor

Uniqsis has introduced Solstice – a compact, temperature-controlled batch photoreactor that combines affordability, high-performance and flexibility.

For synthesis labs looking to undertake small scale photochemical reactions Solstice is the ideal photochemical synthesis tool for reactions involving solid materials (such as catalysis), optimisation of reaction conditions and production of small compound arrays.

Fitting neatly onto a standard laboratory hotplate/stirrer the new product can run up to 12 reactions (0.5 -5ml) in parallel and is equipped with internal interlocks to ensure operator safety. Temperature control is achieved by connecting the unit to an external recirculator or tap. An internal temperature probe offers direct measurement of reaction temperature in each of the 12 tube reactors. Each tube reactor is fitted with a septum allowing operation under inert atmosphere, degassing and loading of reagents in situ. Additional optional inserts are available to create thin films under vortex stirring condition to maximise light absorption.

As standard, Solstice comes with either 450nm or 365nm excitation using proven high power Borealis LED light source. Other wavelengths are available on request. Though designed as a batch photoreactor, the Borealis lamp module in Solstice systems can be combined with a Uniqsis Cold Coil and internal coil reactor to enable continuous flow processing on this versatile device.