Compact new dry bath

Torrey Pines Scientific announces its EchoTherm RIC40 Peltier-driven, compact chilling/heating dry baths with temperatures settable from 0.0ºC to 100.0ºC.

They are designed for use with robotic systems and are controlled via the RS232 I/O port on each RIC40 unit.

The RIC40 measures 4.9” (125mm) long by 3.3” (82mm) wide by 3.9” (99mm) tall without a sample block. Offered as accessories are mounting brackets for Tecan decks and the broad variety of precision-made aluminium sample blocks.

The RIC40 can be set to 0.1ºC and is stable to +/- 0.2ºC. Temperature accuracy to +/- 0.2ºC. Each unit comes complete with chiller/heater module, universal power supply, AC line cord for the country of use, RS232 interconnect cable and instructions including the Serial Command Set. All units are ETL, CSA, and CE compliant.