Combination detector unlocks macromolecular properties

Lab equipment specialist Testa Analytical reports how its Combo-Two Mals/DRI combination detector for Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) is helping biopharmaceutical and advanced materials researchers unlock essential macromolecular physical properties including molecular weight, structure, and conformation.

The baseline signal stability of any GPC detector is important, as it is a limiting factor in peak determination. Combining a high-performance 7-angle Multi-Angle Light Scattering (MALS) and an ultra-stable Differential Refractive Index (DRI) detector that operate at the same wavelength with minimal delay volume, Combo–Two delivers exceptional results according to the company.

The Combo-Two is fully compatible with all commercial GPC systems and has high thermal stability, operating from room temperature up to 80°C. Obtaining highly accurate and reliable MALS and DRI data is simple – just inject your sample into the low-volume flow cell.

Carlo Dessy technical director of TESTA Analytical said: “The outstanding stability of our Combo-Two detector package is particularly essential for high-resolution GPC applications which can have separation times of up to one hour.” He added “Our customers also appreciate the broad media compatibility of the detectors, and their built-in automatic cell-safety shut off capability that eliminates the possibility of a GPC flow cell bursting if it becomes blocked.".