Cloud-based platform

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for drug discovery, has announced that its drug discovery platform, StarDrop, is now also available in the cloud environment. Backed by the firm's ISO 27001-accredited information security system, this cloud-first approach offers StarDrop users several benefits in terms of flexible access and ease of product deployment, maintenance and data security.

The cloud-based version retains all the functionality and interactivity of the desktop application, but with the flexibility to access the software at any time, from any internet-connected computer. Additionally, Optibrium will maintain and upgrade the service with each StarDrop release. Customers will no longer need to purchase or support hardware, or maintain servers. Furthermore, in the cloud, the latest version will be automatically deployed each time, without the need for users to manually manage and install licences.

Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud deployment benefits from its world-leading security model as well as Optibrium’s ISO 27001-accredited information security system. With enhanced data security protocols, all information is protected behind a firewall, and data transfer between the user and the cloud is encrypted, so users can upload or download files securely.



“We are pleased to be able to offer StarDrop in the cloud environment, helping us meet the evolving needs of our customers and community, and are proud of the cutting-edge cloud technologies harnessed by our tech team to optimise user experience, with a lower total cost of ownership for customers.” Ian Smith, Chief Technology Officer at Optibrium, said.