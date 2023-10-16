Chromatography tool enhanced

Restek has expanded the capability of its Pro EZGC software to now include modelling for its PLOT columns.

The free Pro EZGC chromatogram modeller makes it easy to simulate analysis in minutes without stepping foot into the lab. With a range of compounds now available for modelling on the company's PLOT columns, this is a convenient tool for those loking to begin their method development or method optimisation.

Benefits include: free, interactive method development tools from the convenience of your desk; save resources and reduce waste by beginning method development with virtual modeling; and refine method parameters without the hassle of spending hours in the lab.

Users can generate a customised, interactive model chromatogram that matches real-world chromatograms with exceptional accuracy.