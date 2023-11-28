3M Separation and Purification Sciences, part of 3M Health Care, has launched the Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, BT500. The new product is a 500ML size, single-use chromatographic clarifier, providing time-saving benefits for mAbs, recombinant proteins, and biologics purification.



With the introduction of the Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, BT500, customers can have a lab-scale solution that can give high purity and recovery representative of a commercial scale process for clarification. In just 10 minutes, a lab can have a high-purity sample for further processing with the new product. This rapid harvesting solution is designed to save time and steps without the need for a centrifuge. The easy-to-use, bottle-top vacuum technology delivers high product recoveries and DNA reduction (<500ppb*) through a streamlined workflow as part of the portfolio.



“Adding the Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier, BT500 to our product portfolio provides a much-needed solution for customers looking to maximise efficiency in the lab setting, allowing them to better keep pace with the accelerated industry demand,” said David Chau, Ph.D., Bioprocess Applications Specialist at 3M Separation and Purification Sciences. “The product portfolio enables process intensification, yield improvements and greater contaminant reduction compared to legacy methods. This new rapid testing capability extends even more opportunity for efficient workflows and exceptional clarity in bioprocess manufacturing.”