Chemistry flowmeter announced

For labs looking to improve accuracy, reproducibility and yield from liquid phase chemical reactions, Testa Analytical Solutions has developed the Chemistry flowmeter.

Accurately measuring the rate of addition of liquid reagents is a critical consideration for many labs undertaking batch or flow chemistry reactions. When using peristaltic or piston pumps to add expensive chemicals or other fluids into a reaction, labs must ensure the rate of addition is both accurate and constant as part of quality control. Without accurate flow measurement, too much or too little chemical can be injected into a reaction. Also, if the rate of addition of reagents is not constant this can also result in adverse outcomes, expensive reagent overuse, lower final product yield and safety issues. In fact, inaccurate flow measurement can mean the difference between profits and lost revenue.

Designed to be fully compatible with most solvents, acids and bases, the Chemistry flowmeter aims to set a new standard for continuous, non-invasive measurement of the flow rate of pumps being used to add liquid reagents to chemical reactions. Compact in size, and conveniently powered via a USB connection, the new product uses a thermal flow sensor that is extremely accurate, sensitive and high-resolution. As the sensor is non-invasive it can operate over a wide dynamic range and has been demonstrated to be the ideal real-time flow measurement tool for monitoring both batch and flow chemistry reagent addition pumps.

The Chemistry flowmeter uses an intuitive, PC-based app for continuous recording, display and storage of the measured flow rates. The current reagent addition flow rate is also displayed on the devices integral high-resolution OLED display, ensuring the accuracy and consistency of reagent addition is readily controlled.

