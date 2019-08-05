CBDV added to reference standards

Cannabis strains with high levels of cannabidiol (CBD) typically have higher levels of cannabidivarin (CBDV) as well, but accurate quantitation of both compounds for potency and strain ID is a must, especially as interest in using CBDV as an anticonvulsant and anti-nausea treatment continues to rise. Restek now offers a stand-alone CBDV reference standard, in addition to CBD and a host of other compounds, to help labs with the comprehensive analysis of cannabis products.

Restek's CBDV standard is ideal for creating multipoint (5-point minimum suggested) calibration curves for LC-MS/MS. With verified composition and stability, this prepared stock product eliminates the need for in-house standards preparation for greater convenience and lower labour requirements.

As a U.S. DEA-exempted formulation, no additional customer permits or licensing are required to purchase within the U.S., and because it's manufactured and QC tested in the firm's ISO-accredited labs, this new CBDV standard qualifies as a certified reference material (CRM) that satisfies ISO requirements.