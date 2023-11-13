Building blocks for flow chemistry

Uniqsis has developed an extensive range of affordable ‘building block’ modules to which users can simply add their own pumps to create a flow chemistry system.

Compatible with a wide range of existing hardware, Uniqsis reactor modules significantly lower the cost of setting-up a high-performance flow chemistry system. Users can invest in just the capabilities they need now while preserving the ability to expand their flow chemistry system in future without redundancy.

These low cost/high-performance building block modules are truly a ‘no compromise’ solution to gaining the many benefits of flow chemistry.

The Cold Coil II Flow Reactor Module from is designed to provide a flexible, entry-level solution for low temperature flow chemistry applications. Used in conjunction with an external thermoregulation circulator the Cold Coil II can maintain stable temperatures between -78°C and +150°C for extended periods of time. An adapter can be fitted to the module top to support Glass Static Mixer (GSM) chips.

Offering an operating temperature range of ambient to +300°C, the HotCoil reactor heating module provides a versatile solution for a lab to undertake a wide range of flow chemistry reactions. The HotCoil can also be upgraded with a simple adapter to support the use of glass and stainless-steel column reactors for heterogeneous catalysis reaction optimisation. If you are looking for precise temperature control of flow chemistry reactions in GSM chips, then the HotChip is ideal.

Uniqsis also offers a range of modules allowing users to create a high-performance flow photochemistry system. The Borealis is a high intensity LED lamp unit, available in a range of fixed wavelengths that converts an existing temperature-controlled coil reactor module into a flow reactor for photochemical applications. The PhotoSyn is a high-power LED light source for continuous flow chemistry scale up applications. Available with a selection of different LED arrays the unit can provide outputs up to 700W from the dedicated programmable power supply. These products give reproducible consistent light penetration, controlled exposure times and precise temperature control resulting in higher yields and improved selectivity.

Other ‘building block’ modules are available for fast, efficient, and controllable gas-liquid phase flow chemistry reactions plus a solid-state inline UV spectrophotometer module with fibre optically connected flow cell for monitoring steady state conditions & control product collection.