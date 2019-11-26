subscribe
 

Breakthrough in terahertz waves

26th November 2019


Hamamatsu Photonics has succeeded in producing terahertz waves at a wavelength of 450 micrometres (μm: micro or μ is one millionth) in the terahertz range, which is the world’s longest wavelength available from a single semiconductor laser operating at room temperature.

To achieve this breakthrough, the firm has developed long-wavelength mid-infrared quantum cascade laser, in which it designed the laser structure based on research and analysis results of the terahertz wave generation principle. Results from this research will be useful in applications such as quality testing and non-destructive inspection of drugs and foods containing components that absorb electromagnetic waves in the sub-terahertz range as well as submillimeter astronomy and high-speed and high-capacity communication over short distances.





