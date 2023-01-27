Blister packaging line launched

The new Unity 600 blister packaging line from Romaco Noack impresses with more sustainability coupled with the highest performance and process reliability. Furthermore, for the first time, the monobloc’s innovative transfer unit enables blisters to be traced back to the primary packaging unit.

Romaco Noack has expanded its Unity family with the Unity 600 blister packaging line. The new technology leads the way in terms of sustainability, process reliability and performance. The heart of this monobloc is the innovative transfer unit, which is not only designed for much higher cycle numbers, but also provides more format flexibility as well as better traceability and energy efficiency. All in all, the double-lane high speed line – comprised of a blister machine with rotary sealing and a continuous motion cartoner – achieves a maximum output of 600 blisters and 350 cartons per minute. With a maximum foil width of 304mm, blister packs up to 145 mm long and 90 mm wide can be safely processed.

And for all applications demanding even higher performance, Romaco offers a three-lane version of the Unity 600 with an output of up to 750 blisters per minute.

With the Unity 600, blisters are transferred to the cartoner via an indexing wheel with a downstream stack transfer unit. First, the die-cut blisters are removed from the die-cutter by vacuum and then placed on the transfer belt to the cartoner by a carousel-shaped shuttle. The vacuum is generated in a Venturi process, eliminating the need for a conventional vacuum pump. Apart from reducing noise emissions, this has the advantage that significantly less heat radiation is emitted in the cleanroom – which would have to be cooled down in an energy-intensive operation. What’s more, the suction cups of the indexing wheel are only ever active while blisters are being transferred. This means that no air is drawn in erroneously and power consumption is minimized.

The Unity 600’s newly developed stack transfer unit stacks the blisters from below and guides them safely from all sides, ensuring ultra-stable processes that are gentle on the product. The blister stacks are subsequently positioned one behind the other in the cartoner’s bucket chain by so-called stack carriers. Only complete stacks are transferred to the cartoner. For the first time, any compensation of gaps in the process is mapped in the software, so that good blisters no longer have to be held back. As a result, a manual blister top-up magazine can be dispensed. This highly automated transfer solution from Romaco Noack additionally allows seamless tracking and tracing of blister packs from the product feeding unit onward.