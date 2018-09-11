Biotech firm tests new combination drug

Carragelose, a broadly effective compound for treating cold viruses, can be combined with Xylometazoline, a compound that reduces inflammation in the nasal mucosa without sacrificing efficacy. This is reflected in the findings of an in vitro study which will form the basis for developing a single drug that combats viral infections as well as freeing up blocked airways. The study was carried out by Vienna-based biotech company Marinomed Biotech and the results have now been published in an international journal.

Viral respiratory tract infections often cause inflammation of the nasal mucous membrane or paranasal sinuses. A comprehensive series of tests conducted by Marinomed suggest that these can be effectively treated using a combination of Carragelose, an agent patented by the company for its efficacy against cold viruses, and Xylometazoline ­ a well-known drug that targets inflamed nasal mucous membranes.

Carragelose is a polymer derived from red seaweed which, as clinical testing has proven, is notably effective in treating viral infections of the airways. The drug works by forming a protective layer on the nasal mucosa to prevent infection by cold viruses. The polymer also soothes and moistens the mucosa.

"We are convinced that Carragelose has a variety of potential uses, and the recently published data show that we are heading in the right direction. We are also working on further products based on this highly effective agent," said Dr Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, Marinomed's founder and a member of the company's management board.