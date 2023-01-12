Biotech collaboration announced

ProBioGen has announced a new non-exclusive collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim on ProBioGen's DirectedLuck transposase technology.

ProBioGen and Boehringer Ingelheim have a long legacy of fruitful collaboration going back to 2011, when the company was one of the early adopters of ProBioGen's afucosylation technology GlymaxX. The collaboration around the ProBioGen DirectedLuck transposase technology, thus this marks an exciting continuation of the two companies' legacy.

The new project further expands the partner's long-term collaboration on new technologies for R&D. It contributes to Boehringer Ingelheim's goal of using cutting-edge technologies across the whole biopharmaceutical value chain to achieve its goal of accelerating the development of novel treatments and transforming the lives of millions of humans and animals.