Bioreactors range expands

H.E.L Group, a developer and manufacturer of laboratory tools for process optimisation, safety and scale-up has expanded its BioXplorer range with the introduction of two new automated parallel bioreactors: BioXplorer 400XL and BioXplorer 400P. The new systems will further enable the efficient and cost-effective development and optimization of bioprocesses.

The BioXplorer 400P is designed for use at pressures up to 10 bar, allowing for increased cell density and product yields. Optimised for syngas fermentation, it combines easy to use software with modular hardware to give complete control of four high-pressure bioprocesses simultaneously. The BioXplorer 400 XL features 8 configurable bioreactors, which can be controlled independently or in parallel. Its modular design allows accurate and precise additions of liquids and gases, controlled by up to four sets of peristaltic pumps and up to two sets of mass flow controllers respectively, with software enabling control of all eight bioprocesses at once. Both bioreactors are available for use with either magnetic or direct agitation, to support enhanced cell densities and product yield.

The full range of bioreactor systems allow automated, parallel experimentation in sizes ranging from 50 mL to 5 L, with applications in research into gas fermentation and bio-production at a bench-scale. Ideal for small-scale process development and cell line/strain screening, the flexible and adaptable bioreactors are suitable for research, screening and optimisation investigations.

Louise Madden, CEO at H.E.L Group, said: “Our flexible bioreactor systems help our customers gain more knowledge about their bioprocesses earlier in their development and so make better decisions, resulting in bioprocess development that is faster and more productive. The introduction of the new BioXplorer 400P and BioXplorer 400XL further increases our automated parallel bioreactor offering, doubling volume capabilities with highly configurable and readily upgradable systems.”