Bioreactor system announced

The new Able 3D magnetic stir and disposable bioreactor system from AMS Bio provides cost-effective, lab-scale production of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell spheroid culture.

Induced pluripotent stem cells grown in 3D spheroid suspension culture closely resemble embryoid body structures naturally formed by embryonic stem cells. Using an Able 3D bioreactor offers researchers an easy-to-use and affordable tool that provides excellent yield, viability, and high efficiency for the expansion of human iPS stem cells and differentiation.

Made of high-density polycarbonate for biocompatibility with iPS stem cell cultivation, the bioreactor comes ready-to-use for non-adherent cell growth, eliminating the need for high-priced extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins for coating plasticware. A delta-wing-shaped impeller with a magnet on each blade, located within the bioreactor, provides low shear agitation by laminar flow, encouraging the formation and growth of uniform 200-300 μm spheroid cell clusters.

The bioreactor system uses disposable vessels for cell culturing or production of up to 5 × 107 cells per 30 mL vessel, equivalent to cell yield from ten 10 cm culture dishes or ten 6-well plates.

The new bioreactor seamlessly integrates with StemFit media, a chemically defined stem cell culture media proven to effectively maintain induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs) under feeder-free conditions. Human iPSCs, when maintained on iMatrix-511-coated plates along with StemFit media, can be effortlessly harvested and dissociated into single cells. These single cells are then ready for a smooth transition into the Able 3D Bioreactor system for large scale and efficient iPSC spheroid culture.