BioMedX joins forces with Ono Pharmaceutical

German biomedical research company BioMed X has launched a joint research project with Japan based Ono Pharmaceutical Company.

The project entitled 'New Strategies to Engage Neutrophils in Solid Tumors' aims to design next-generation immunotherapies by leveraging the antitumor effects of neutrophils.

Developing immunotherapies that target T cells has proven highly effective and it is still a rapidly evolving research area. Unfortunately though many patients remain resistant to these therapies, necessitating the development of novel immunological strategies.

The presence of neutrophils in solid tumors has been well-documented although their role in the tumor microenvironment seems unclear. By uncovering novel neutrophil biology, this project aims to leverage their functions to design new immunotherapies.

The new research team will join nine other research groups at the BioMed X Institute in Heidelberg, Germany.

Christian Tidona, founder and managing director of the BioMed X Institute said “oncology and immunology, including tumor immunology, are key areas of expertise at BioMed X. We are proud and honored that Ono has chosen our institute to develop new strategies for engaging neutrophils in cancer therapy”.

Toichi Takino, senior executive officer/executive director, discovery & research at Ono Pharmaceutical said: "We are very pleased to form a partnership with BioMed X in our mission dedicated to overcoming cancer. This innovative research collaboration will engage us with highly talented scientists around the world who possess unique ideas for immunotherapy utilising neutrophils”.

