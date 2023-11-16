Better HPLC sustainability

Biotech Fluidics has launched the SmartSaver solvent recycling unit, designed to recover up to 90% of a user's mobile phase by redirection of the pure solvent to the solvent reservoir during isocratic HPLC.

Not only does SmartSaver improve the sustainability of a lab, but it also quickly pays for itself through enabling users to recycle almost all the solvent used by their isocratic HPLC system.

Compact in design, SmartSaver is powered directly from the chromatography data system PC, no power adapter is required. User friendly software is provided to configure the parameters, and to perform on-line monitoring/audit trail of solvent recovered.

Compatible with almost any HPLC system, SmartSaver continuously monitors output signal of the chromatographic instrument detector. An analog-to-digital converter produces digital data for evaluation by an integral smart processor. According to input signal level a 3-way valve in the SmartSaver is switched to waste or recycle position. The switching valve is connected to the detector mobile phase output.