Azenta opens genomics centre in Oxford

Azenta Life Sciences will set up a new European life sciences hub in Oxford, UK, scheduled to open in March 2024.

The site will feature a new genomics lab called Genewiz Multiomics and Synthesis Solutions.

The site will make use of the experienced team from the former Oxford Genomics Centre (OGC) and aim to provide fast and reliable genomics services to its customers. It will be equipped with the latest next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, and run Dr David Buck, the former head of the OGC.

“We are excited to announce our new genomic services facility to the UK scientific community,” says Buck. He adds, “The OGC team members are excited to be transitioning to the new Oxford Genomics Lab, providing NGS services continuity to the Oxford scientific community.”

The NGS services provided by the Oxford Genomics Lab at opening will include RNA/DNA extraction, library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics analysis backed by experienced Ph.D level study managers, from project design through to delivery. The new laboratory will utilise the large network of Genewiz collection boxes, offering courier pick-up to simplify the sample submission process.

The lab will be equipped with the latest, cutting-edge NGS platforms globally to enable service users to stay at the forefront of scientific innovation.