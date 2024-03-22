Automated viscometer increases sample test throughput

Precise viscometer manufacturer RheoSense has updated its flagship automated initium one plus viscometer meaning the product can now test considerably more samples within a laboratory setting.

With no human intervention after sample loading, the initium one plus can now test and analyze 96 samples in less than 24 hours.

The required volume for each sample is further reduced to only 19 uL. This new capability helps increase the speed of screening and simplfy formulation development work, according to the company.

The viscometer's outputs are as follows:

• Tests a full 96 well plate of samples automatically in less than 24 hours

• Uses sample sizes as small as 19 microliters

• Offers precise repeatability and dependable measurements.

President of Rheosense, Dr. Seonggi Baek said: “This advancement in small volume, high-throughput viscosity testing makes early-stage candidate screening and late-stage formulation development faster and more cost-effective than ever before.”