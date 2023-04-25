Automated recapper introduced

Micronic has launched a new addition to its comprehensive automatic recapping equipment range to accelerate sample storage workflows: the screw cap recapper CS700 with extended height. The extended height of the CS700 gives researchers now the ability to automatically cap, decap and recap tubes in 96-well format up to 2.00ml. Designed to improve efficiency, the new tool can be used as a stand-alone instrument or be simply integrated into a fully automated laboratory environment. This makes the screw cap recapper ideal for high throughput workflows and to relieve researchers from repetitive manual labour.



The CS700 can recap a whole rack of sample storage tubes in 30 seconds and in a single action. Additionally, the Ethernet connection creates many possibilities for different communication protocols. Because the recapper is also equipped with an interface (API), the device can be integrated into larger robotic systems like liquid handlers. An optional sensor verifies that all caps have been removed for an effective use of the device in an automation process.



Easy to install and operate, the CS700 decaps screw caps from 96-, 48-, or 24-well format sample storage tubes. The recapper is compatible with Micronic screw caps, screw cap tubes and labware from other brands. Through the graphical touch screen interface, the operator is able to select different tubes to cap, decap or recap without using different adapters for different tube sizes. The optional tube detection sensor maximises the reliability of the recapper. The recapper uses a precisely determined torque value for optimal sealing quality thereby minimising evaporation and maximizing the integrity of valuable samples stored in various tube sizes.



Developed in conjunction with leading laboratories, the recapper is designed to standardise and automate a sample storage workflow. Micronic received a good industrial design award (GIO award) for the innovative design of the recapper. The award indicates that the recapper is original, functional, ergonomic, designed with respect for the environment and adds value to end-users.