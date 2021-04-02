Automated nanoparticle system

Dolomite Microfluidics ihas launched its Automated Nanoparticle (ANP) system for microfluidic formulation library generation. The automated platform is the result of a four-year focus on the challenges commonly associated with batch production of lipid nanoparticles and liposomes for drug and vaccine development, including inconsistent particle size and poor encapsulation efficiency.



Liposomes and lipid nanoparticles are becoming increasingly important in a wide range of industries, particularly pharmaceuticals, where they can be used as drug delivery vehicles or to encapsulate vaccines, including for Covid-19. The ANP system will provide researchers with a tool for more efficient and cost-effective protocol development, offering an alternative to commonly used IP licensing models for library creation and freeing up time for other lab processes.



The modular system is designed to fill a gap in the marketplace for customers wanting to progress through the protocol development pipeline without changing their system entirely, or to generate nanoparticles at small scale using reduced quantities of precious cargo. Its microfluidic approach allows rapid and reproducible generation of highly monodisperse particles from 40 to 800 nm, with enhanced encapsulation efficiency. Lipid solutions and cargoes are loaded directly into sample loops, automatically injected into the system, and the resulting liposomes are collected in individual vials to avoid cross-contamination. The ANP system is available for process optimisation and fully automated for walk-away library generation.