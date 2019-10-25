Automated microscope enhanced

The Celldiscoverer 7 from Zeiss is a fully integrated high-end imaging system with various incubation and detection options. It combines the easy-to-use automation of a boxed microscope with the image quality and flexibility of a classic inverted research microscope. To get better data from three-dimensional samples, it is now possible to add LSM 900 with Airyscan 2 for confocal imaging.

Connecting widefield and confocal: the best of both worlds

Life sciences research often calls for optical sectioning to image samples with best possible contrast and resolution. By adding LSM 900 with Airyscan 2 to Celldiscoverer 7, users get the ease-of-use and automation from a fully integrated microscope platform and the confocal image quality and flexibility of the LSM 9 family with Airyscan 2. The new Multiplex mode allows the user to perform superresolution 3D imaging with up to 1.5x higher resolution. Additionally, researchers can easily separate multiple labels with spectral imaging.

Celldiscoverer 7 simplifies the lab set-up and makes work more comfortable. All components are optimised for hassle-free automated imaging. New users and multi-user facilities especially enjoy the in-built automation and usability features when setting up complex experiments. Users can expect better data in shorter times, with less training and maintenance. As the user's requirements grow, they can expand Celldiscoverer 7 with confocal technology, external cameras, deconvolution, and additional environmental control ­ whatever they need for the challenge of live cell observation.