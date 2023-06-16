Autoclaves showcased at event

Priorclave will be highlighting its new laboratory and research-grade autoclave ranges on stand A71, Hall 2 at Analytica Lab Africa 2023. There are three new core research-grade laboratory autoclave groups, each with several models and offering more features and benefits than previously available as standard.

Currently there are more than 70 standard Priorclave autoclaves, including benchtop, top loading and front-loading models with either cylindrical or rectangular chambers, and capacities ranging from 40 to 850 litre. Each model incorporates the very latest version of Tactrol, a microprocessor controller developed by Priorclave for easier programming of the sterilising cycles.

The reasoning behind the introduction of the new laboratory and research grade autoclaves – Base, Smart and Performance - is to simplify the customers’ approach to steriliser selection. With standard models now including more features and benefits than previously available, it is easy to match an autoclave model to specific sterilising requirements.

Visitors to the Priorclave stand will have the opportunity to examine the extent of recent changes made by this British autoclave design and manufacturing company. The autoclaves in the new ranges will appeal to diverse business sectors including healthcare, pharmaceutical, dairy, agriculture, education, food and drink and research establishments.

As with previous Priorclave autoclaves, all sterilisers will continue to offer a superior anti-microbial exterior finish to body panels and frames. This is a highly effective and permanent treatment for lifelong control of harmful bacteria and protection against the threat of cross contamination. This tough special epoxy finish is proven to reduce bacterial growth by up to 99.99% and is highly effective against MRSA, E coli, Listeria, Legionella, Campylobacter, Salmonella, Pseudomonas and over fifty other species.

Priorclave is one of the very few steriliser manufacturers in the world that retains complete control of its supply chain by manufacturing all principal components in-house. This includes producing its own sterilising chambers exclusively in its Southeast London design and manufacturing centre. It ensures autoclaves leaving the UK manufacturing plant comply with international standards, which are recognised virtually everywhere in the world.