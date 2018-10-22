Antimicrobial covering with high mechanical stability

The antimicrobial wall covering TroBloc M for medical facilities is now available in foamed sheets of 10mm thickness. Röchling developed the new sheet thickness, named TroBloc M foam, specifically for applications that demand high mechanical stability as well as antimicrobial action.

Röchling offered TroBloc M in a thickness of 2.5mm. The new 10mm foamed sheet was created in response to many medical facility customers who wanted the benefits of TroBloc M in applications that require greater mechanical stability.

The new product is an ideal choice for suspended ceilings, walls with profile constructions, cladding and evening out non-flat walls and covering cable ducts in medical facilities. For these applications, the foam combines superior mechanical stability with proven antimicrobial action and an easy-to-clean-effect. Therefore it helps medical staff to maintain the strictest hygiene standards in medical facilities.

Antimicrobial action

Röchling developed TroBloc M specifically for medical facilities. It prevents microbes like bacteria and fungi, which are present on the surface, from continuing to multiply. To achieve this antimicrobial effect, it uses modern silver ion technology. The non-toxic additive acts in a purely physical manner – through the transfer of silver ions – to prevent the growth of microbes. This action inhibits the reproduction of strains of bacteria. The bactericidal action takes effect in very little time, as has been proved and certified by Ciba Spezialitätenchemie AG in Basle, Switzerland. The foam has been used at the Bundeswehr Central Hospital in Koblenz, for example. To improve its infection prevention measures, Germany’s largest military hospital replaced the wall tiles in ten of its operating theatres with the antimicrobial wall covering when it renovated the rooms.

The reliable effectiveness of the foam with respect to MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) has also been proven in laboratory tests at Ciba. MRSA and other hospital germs are resistant to a large number of antibiotics and biocides in hospitals, making them a worldwide problem that can only be combated by meticulous hygiene practices.

Easy-to-clean-effect

TroBloc M has an easy-to-clean-effect which allows even large surfaces to be cleaned quickly and professionally. The surface has a nanoscale microstructure which produces a low surface tension of <18 mN/m. This ensures that the contact area for particles and fluids is reduced to an exceptional degree. In addition, it is superhydrophobic: fluid runs off immediately, taking adherent substances and particles with it, due to the specially designed surface. At the same time, its surface is resistant to chemicals and extremely scratch-resistant. This means that the function is retained even after frequent cleaning.