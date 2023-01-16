Antibacterial furniture range

Hygienic furniture specialist Teknomek has kicked off 2023 by announcing a partnership with Sealwise; adding a capsule collection of furniture made from Sealwise’s Waterproof Construction Board (WCB) to its extensive range for laboratories.

Sealwise WCB is a completely waterproof panel product. It is also antibacterial, anti-static, resistant to chemicals, and fire-resistant, making it an ideal material for furniture designed for laboratories, where extensive and often harsh cleaning regimes are the norm.

The new Teknomek Sealwise range, which is manufactured by Sealwise at its factory in the UK, consists of tables, lecterns, cupboards, lockers, seating benches and more.

“We have devised this new range in partnership with Sealwise to provide additional options to customers when stainless steel is not the preferred option,” explains Michelle Locke, product and marketing manager at Teknomek. “Sealwise WCB is a fantastic material for many reasons but the fact that it is completely waterproof, not just water resistant, means that it is extremely durable and suitable to for use in environments where contamination control and maintaining a hygienic culture is critical. Because the core of the board is made up of millions of minute bubbles bound together, there is no room for water – or bacteria – to get into the product under any circumstances. It therefore has excellent lifespan and offers customers superb value for money.”



Sealwise WCB uses its own Sealwise Protect technology to provide fast, effective and long-lasting anti-bacterial protection which cannot be removed however rigorous the cleaning or wear and tear. The treated surfaces inhibit bacterial growth and reduce odours, making furniture constructed from WCB vastly more hygienic and durable than wood-based construction boards such as MDF.

Sealwise WCB is also an environmentally responsible material. It is made from PVC which, due to recent advances in recycling processes, is viewed as one of the greenest materials available because it can be recycled multiple times. The outer top and bottom surface of Sealwise WCB is made from virgin PVC and the core of the board is made from recycled UPVC.

The Teknomek Sealwise range will include tables and lecterns with legs manufactured from stainless steel with a Sealwise WCB work surface, as well as cupboards, seating benches and lockers entirely constructed from Sealwise WCB.