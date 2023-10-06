Bio-Rad Laboratories has extended its range of recombinant monoclonal anti-idiotypic antibodies with the introduction of six antibodies specific to dupilumab (Dupixent) and the addition of new evolocumab (Repatha), ipilimumab (Yervoy), and secukinumab (Cosentyx) antibodies. These ready-made antibodies are suitable for developing selective and sensitive pharmacokinetic (PK) and anti-drug antibody (ADA) assays for dupilumab, evolocumab, ipilimumab, and secukinumab, and their biosimilars.



Dupilumab limits inflammatory immune responses by targeting IL-4Ra and is approved for treatment of severe atopic eczema. Bio-Rad’s six new anti-dupilumab antibodies can be used to develop PK bridging ELISAs to measure free and total drug, or as a surrogate positive control or reference standard in ADA assays. The range includes two fully human IgG1 clones and four TrailBlazer antibodies with a SpyTag incorporated into their heavy chain, enabling site-directed conjugation or fast switching to a bivalent Fab or a full-length Ig-like format within an hour.



Bio-Rad has also expanded its anti-ipilimumab and anti-secukinumab portfolio to become the first provider of antibodies specific to the drug-target complex, allowing the detection of bound drug. HRP-labelled TrailBlazer antibodies are also now available for evolocumab.



These new anti-idiotypic antibodies are approved for in vitro research, for commercial in vitro testing services to support preclinical and clinical drug and biosimilar development, and patient monitoring.



