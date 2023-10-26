Creative Biolabs has announced new animal disease model services to facilitate breakthroughs in scientific research. has announced new animal disease model services to facilitate breakthroughs in scientific research.

The latest exciting news in the science world is the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2023, which recognises groundbreaking advancements in the understanding and prevention of the serious health crisis, Covid-19. As a crucial part of the preclinical drug development process, animal disease models play an integral role in evaluating the efficacy and safety of potential therapeutic interventions, with no exception to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine that has recently achieved Nobel Prize recognition. Creative Biolabs is committed to offering a comprehensive range of advanced animal disease models that accurately mimic human diseases, enabling researchers to better understand disease progression and test novel drug candidates.

rodent tumour models. These models are designed to closely resemble the complexity and characteristics of human tumours, allowing researchers to evaluate treatment responses and explore potential personalised medicine approaches. Available models include:

Tumour seeding types

Syngeneic models

Xenograft models

Humanised mouse based tumour models

ADC efficacy evaluation in mouse models

CAR-T/CAR-NK efficacy evaluation in mouse models

Oncolytic virus efficacy evaluation in mouse models

Cancer vaccine efficacy evaluation in mouse models

In addition, the company also provides humanised mouse models. By reconstituting human immune systems within these mouse models, Creative Biolabs offers researchers a highly versatile platform that can effectively evaluate the efficacy and safety of immunotherapeutic agents and examine the interplay between the tumour and immune system.

Furthermore, the company can establish neurological disease models with adequate access to NHP resources to address researchers' urgent needs. Those models accurately recapitulate the pathology, symptoms, and progression of various neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. With these advanced models, researchers can gain deeper insights into disease mechanisms and accelerate the discovery of potential therapeutic strategies.