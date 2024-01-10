Amsbio customises Cellbanker product

Cell culture expert, Amsbio, has made Cellbanker, its freezing-media product, available in customisable formats that integrate into cell manufacturing processes with personalised formulations, volumes, and packaging.

Cited in over 500 scientific publications, the Cellbanker range is described by the company as a safe and reliable solution for storing cells and tissues.

This includes GMP-grade, chemically-defined formulations specifically designed for storing biospecimens for clinical applications.

As a greater number of diverse cell therapies move towards market adoption, their efficient manufacture requires flexible options to fit the variety of closed systems managing the expansion, harvesting and storage of cells in deliverable formats.

Working closely with leading life science companies, Amsbio has recognised that manufacturing process development requires not only high-quality equipment and reagents but also that everything must seamlessly integrate for large-scale cell production.

To cater for large-scale cell manufacturing processes where the standard cellbanker plastic bottles may not be suitable, the company now offers a consultation service to customise its product in different packaging and formulations optimised to streamline the manufacturing process.