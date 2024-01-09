Alzheimer's drug gets approval in China

International healthcare company Eisai and global biotech giant Biogen have had their Alzheimer's treatment, Leqembi, approved for distribution in China, the third country after the United States and Japan, according to Reuters.

Leqembi is an antibody intravenous (IV) infusion therapy that targets and removes beta-amyloid from the brain. It has received traditional approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat early Alzheimer's disease, including people living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease who have confirmation of elevated beta-amyloid in the brain.

Leqembi lowers beta-amyloid in the brain and reduces cognitive and functional decline in people living with early Alzheimer's.

The two companies are preparing to launch the drug in the second quarter of Eisai's 2024/25 business year starting in April.