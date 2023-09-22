AI-powered autosampler

HTA has introduced the 2800T, a new all-in-one autosampler empowered by artificial intelligence (AI), that can automate, all by itself, headspace analysis, liquid sample injection and SPME in any GC and GC-MS system. has introduced the 2800T, a new all-in-one autosampler empowered by artificial intelligence (AI), that can automate, all by itself, headspace analysis, liquid sample injection and SPME in any GC and GC-MS system.

After renewing the GC automatic liquid samplers (3000A series) and the headspace autosamplers (2000H series), HTA has extended the technologies of AI even to the multifunctional autosampler, 2800T.

The new smart technologies mark the difference bringing significative benefits for analytical laboratories in terms of usability, speed and reliability.

Integrated AI functionalities effectively contribute to streamline laboratory workflow and simplify sample processing. Constant and automatic monitoring of all the parts and consumables - not only of the autosampler itself but even of the GC – guarantee hassle-free operations and the certainty of always having punctual and reliable results thanks to the principles of predictive maintenance. From any point of view, AI makes things easier, starting from a perspective of analytical performances, going through the increment of intuitiveness and usability up to the logics of technical service accessibility.

With 2800T, it takes only five minutes to switch between modalities and five minutes to move between GCs. In less than five minutes users can move HTA autosampler from one GC to another, swap HTA autosamplers or share HTA autosamplers among several GCs to face any workload peak. Regardless samples must be processed in headspace, liquid, or SPME mode, or if the method requires split, splitless or on-column injection, 2800T is ready in a few minutes.

In terms of GC automation, 2800T is intuitive to operate: the high-quality touchscreen provides easier system accessibility and usability allowing to start the sample processing only by one-touch.