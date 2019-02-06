Advances in reference and transmission flats

Working with highly stable materials such as fused quartz and Zerodur, Optical Surfaces is able to produce reference and transmission flats with a surface accuracy of better than lambda/20 p.v. and surface roughness of less than 1nm.

Drawing upon its thermally stable production environment and large diameter interferometric testing facility, Optical Surfaces is able to provide outstandingly accurate test data on its reference and transmission flats up to 600mm in diameter. This interferometric set-up allows direct qualification of large diameter flats (up to 600mm diameter) without the need to use time-consuming combination methods which are prone to potential accuracy errors.

Reference flats are a proven method of measuring the surface accuracy or the transmitted wavefront of flat surfaces or optics. They are used by research establishments, national standards agencies and leading optical laboratories worldwide.

In addition to standard flats, Optical Surfaces offers special options for non-circular shaped flats, higher surface accuracy/quality, precision mounts, light-weighted options and an extensive range of coatings for demanding applications.