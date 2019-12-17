subscribe
 

17th December 2019


The new Purair Advanced Series ductless fume hoods from Air Science are a series of high efficiency products designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapours generated on the work surface. At the heart of the Purair ductless fume hood product line is the innovative Air Science Multiplex filtration technology that creates a safe work environment over the widest range of applications in the industry.

Purair Advanced ductless fume hoods and chemical processing workstations are available in seven standard sizes, in metal or polypropylene construction, totalling 14 standard models.

They feature comprehensive operator protection from chemical fumes and from particulates if equipped with optional HEPA/ULPA filter. Quiet, high volume airflow system prevents fumes from escaping the work surface. A novel filter clamping design eliminates bypass leakage outside the cabinet.
 





