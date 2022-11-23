Accelerating gene therapy research

PerkinElmer has launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to support researchers working on gene therapies for a variety of serious diseases. The high-throughput viral assays are designed to help researchers quickly and easily characterise viral vector particles being produced to enable decision-making for safe and efficient gene transfer.

The validated and fully automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's AlphaLISA technology, which requires no separation and its maker says they are the only optimised, no-wash AAV detection assays currently available. The new offering provides researchers expanded options to measure viral titers beyond ELISA and other wash-based systems, which can be time-consuming and limited in assay range.

Designed to streamline gene therapy research and development workflows with an easier-to-use and more high throughput method, each of the seven kits detects specific serotypes to target different cell types in the body for gene therapy application.

"One of the best ways to support gene therapy researchers is to provide solutions to help them navigate the unique workflows they work with to shorten and simplify the path from lab to clinic,” said Dr. Alan Fletcher at PerkinElmer. “Our new AAV detection kits are designed to do that by eliminating long, tedious protocols while expanding the detection range to enable potential cures for people living with cancer, Alzheimer’s, muscular dystrophy, infectious diseases and more.”