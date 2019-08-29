3D-view microscope

Vision Engineering has launched its latest product, the Deep Reality Viewer (DRV-Z1) microscope.



The DRV-Z1 enables the user to view high definition 3D images under magnification without using a flat screen, or requiring operators to wear goggles or specialist glasses. By linking multiple DRV systems via wired or wireless technologies, users can share and manipulate 3D images of components, parts or products in real time.



The DRV-Z1 is set to transform supply network collaboration in manufacturing and quality, design and rapid prototyping and even in the healthcare and medical sectors. The ability to simultaneously share and discuss full 3D images of critical parts, repairs or design enhancements without any delay offers tangible benefits. In terms of transfer of vital information and quality of view, colleagues across multi-site organisations, suppliers and their customers and designers and manufacturing engineers can use the DRV's real time connectivity to significantly accelerate and improve both product design and client response.



Worldwide, companies and their workforces already recognise the importance of the ergonomic benefits that Vision Engineering products provide, addressing well-documented issues such as operator fatigue and eyestrain, which both result in reduced operator efficiency and productivity. Using the firm's TriTeQ3 digital 3D display technology, the DRV-Z1 moves these advantages forward, combining improved ergonomics with real time transfer of 3D product images for rapid and informed decision-making.