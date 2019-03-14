21st century steam quality testing

Carltex has introduced the Steam Quality Testing SQ1E NCG Unit from KSA, an automatically controlled air-cooled condenser with backlit displays that greatly reduce set-up and testing times.

Designed exclusively for the pharma, biotech & healthcare Industries, the SQ1E dramatically reduces set-up and testing times for non-condensable gases (NCG).

The SQ1E features:

Air cooling, which­ eliminates the hassle of using cooling water

Integral burette with push-button zeroing, which­ makes it easier to start test and control testing

Condensate flow pause button, which­ means no more loss of condensate when re-zeroing the burette

Back-lighting for burette and measuring beaker, meaning clear visual indication of condensate level

A carrying handle makes it highly ­portable

The SQ1-E Test Kit features the SQ1E NCG Condenser Unit, clean design and tri-clamp connections - for repeatable, compliant and assured test results.