Vials are leak and pressure tested

A new series of leakproof vials has been developed to provide sample protection and user safety by enabling correct cap application every time.

The lid-lock design of the Thermo Scientific Samco Clicktainer vials makes them ideal for the secure transport of valuable and often hazardous clinical, research and forensic samples.

The new Samco Clicktainer vials are designed for the secure collection and handling of fluid, solid and powder samples, including urine, sputum and stool specimens.

They bear the CE mark and are compliant with applicable FDA regulations. They also are 95kPa leak and pressure tested in accordance with standards BS EN 14401 and 14254, respectively, and are tested to support their use in hospital pneumatic transport systems.

“Enabling the safe and secure collection and transportation of specimen samples is essential for the efficient operation of many laboratory types where leakages can not only lead to inconveniences associated with lost work, but can also be hazardous for laboratory personnel,” said Eric Roman, president, laboratory products, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Our new Samco Clicktainer vials are rigorously tested to ensure they are leakproof, and our click seal system provides users with peace of mind that their specimens are secure following collection.”

Available in 120 mL and 90 mL formats with an optional built-in temperature strip, users simply turn the lid gently past the lock symbol and an audible ‘click’ sound will signify the lid is fully sealed.

The click mechanism is also tactile, and clear markers on the lid and vial also indicate when the lid is correctly closed.

As such, users can be confident their samples are safe, while the durable tab design reduces the risk of torn gloves or break-off leading to potential contamination of the sample.

The wide 53 mm opening is designed for easy specimen collection and handling, and the cap is available in multiple colours for sample differentiation and management.

In addition, the vials are available gamma irradiated to a sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10-6 for routine microbiology and more sensitive applications or non-sterile for general use.

The Clicktainer vials are compliant with the requirements of In Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive 98/79/EC.