Mass spec-based clinical analyser

The Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyser brings together the ease of use of clinical analysers with the selectivity and sensitivity of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

The analyser is designed for use in a variety of settings, including hospital laboratories, and to provide results for a range of clinical tests.

LC-MS/MS is a powerful tool that has the ability to analyse multiple analytes with greater specificity, and reduced interference and cross-reactivity than alternative methods.

As such, the technique has the potential to deliver accurate and precise results to drive informed clinical decisions and, ultimately, improve patient care.

However, its uptake among clinical labs has been slow due to several challenges associated with the implementation of conventional LC-MS/MS systems.

The new Cascadion analyser has been designed to address all of these challenges providing clinical labs with a solution that is both efficient and effective in detecting and measuring specialty small molecule assays with no specialised knowledge required.