Safe, accurate, reproducible and validatable sterilisation

Systec autoclaves can be used in all laboratory applications, including challenging sterilisation processes.

These include: sterilising liquids (such as culture media, nutrient media), solid bodies (such as instruments, pipettes, glassware), waste (sterilisation of liquid waste in bottles or solid waste in waste bags before destruction), and biologically hazardous materials in safety laboratories.

All Systec autoclaves can be expanded with options and equipment on a modular basis, in order to optimise your sterilisation process and implement validated sterilisation processes.

Companies can select only the options they need to optimise their specific sterilisation procedure.

Systec autoclaves can be equipped with a vacuum system, for instance, that entirely removes air from products during the sterilisation of solid bodies and waste.

This makes it possible to introduce steam into the product to sterilise it in a manner that can be validated.

The integrated Superdry drying system guarantees complete drying for solid bodies after sterilisation.

Systec has developed its Ultracooler as a new kind of cooling system for sterilising liquids in bottles. The system reduces the cool-down time by up to 90% when compared to self-cooling.

Large horizontal autoclaves

The Systec H-Series laboratory autoclaves are large horizontal autoclaves designed as front-loading, standing autoclaves.

The standing autoclaves, available in 16 sizes with a chamber volume ranging from 65-1,580 litres, are compact and lightweight despite their high loading capacity.

Pass-through autoclaves

The same is true for the pass-through autoclaves in the Systec H-Series 2D, which consists of 13 models with chamber volumes ranging from 90-1580 litres.

These autoclaves are specially constructed to be installed in separating walls in a gas-tight manner, and are equipped with two doors.

Their design also shows the same functional yet modern stylistic idiom common to all Systec autoclaves.

Systec will be showing models in its compact Systec V-Series, consisting of top-loading vertical autoclaves (40-150 litre standing autoclaves), which stand out for their low space requirements and tall usable height, as well as products from the Systec D-Series, front-loading horizontal autoclaves (23-200 litre tabletop autoclaves), which offer an optimal loading capacity for most standard-medium bottles and Erlenmeyer flasks.

Manufacturing/sterilising microbiological media

Additionally, visitors can learn about the Systec Mediaprep media preparators (7 sizes, 10-120 litres) for quickly and easily manufacturing and sterilising microbiological media.

Another key focus of the company's Medica exhibition is the Systec Mediafill plate pourer and tube filler for automatically filling media in petri dishes and tubes.

The device, which includes 3 stacking carousels for up to 660 petri dishes, offers simple and intuitive operation via a 5.7-in touch display.

The integrated database of pre-programmed petri dish dimensions allows the user to select a petri dish with the push of a button.

Filling and stacking is also automated, requiring no intervention by the user. Integrated peristaltic pumps ensure media is dispensed precisely and allow for the addition of additives.

With a series of available options, the Systec Mediafill system can be configured optimally for a wide range of applications.