Autoclaves at Analytica

For those looking for energy efficient laboratory and research grade autoclaves a visit to the Priorclave stand in Hall 1, Booth 534-6 at Analytica 2018 will be well worth a visit.
The advanced engineering approach to research steriliser and laboratory autoclave design and build has enabled Priorclave to become firmly established as a truly international organisation. Its brand of laboratory autoclaves are in use in virtually every country around the world America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Middle East and as far afield as Australia. The success is no accident: Priorclave autoclaves meet and often surpass customer expectations, whatever the chamber size and the application.
Visit the Priorclave stand and gain an insight into a comprehensive laboratory autoclave range that includes benchtop, top and front loadings autoclaves, pass-through, power-door and stackable machined.
Throughout the entire range one touch controls allow for easy adjustment of sterilising temperature and time for simple cycles to fully featured multi-programme operation.
All Priorclave laboratory autoclaves are designed and built to exacting standards, a durable quality that should appeal to lab managers looking for highly reliable, energy-efficient sterilisers that can provide an extremely low-cost of ownership throughout their life cycle.