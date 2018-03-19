subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

General Lab Products

Autoclaves at Analytica

19th March 2018


For those looking for energy efficient laboratory and research grade autoclaves a visit to the Priorclave stand in Hall 1, Booth 534-6 at Analytica 2018 will be well worth a visit.
 
The advanced engineering approach to research steriliser and laboratory autoclave design and build has enabled Priorclave to become firmly established as a truly international organisation. Its brand of laboratory autoclaves are in use in virtually every country around the world ­ America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Middle East and as far afield as Australia.  The success is no accident: Priorclave autoclaves meet and often surpass customer expectations, whatever the chamber size and the application.
 
Visit the Priorclave stand and gain an insight into a comprehensive laboratory autoclave range that includes benchtop, top and front loadings autoclaves, pass-through, power-door and stackable machined.
 
Throughout the entire range one touch controls allow for easy adjustment of sterilising temperature and time for simple cycles to fully featured multi-programme operation.
 
All Priorclave laboratory autoclaves are designed and built to exacting standards, a durable quality that should appeal to lab managers looking for highly reliable, energy-efficient sterilisers that can provide an extremely low-cost of ownership throughout their life cycle.


Tags: 
Priorclave
analytica
autoclaves


Related Stories: 
Autoclave cuts sterilising costs
New stackable autoclaves
Energy efficient autoclaves
Assessing efficiencies in autoclave usage
Low cost autoclaves with high throughput capacity


Subscribe

Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close