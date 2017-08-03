subscribe
Printer upgrade

3rd August 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Now available on all new Priorclave laboratory autoclaves and research grade sterilisers is a new thermal printer.

It offers significant improvements such a better print clarity, there is an option to have data from the sterilising processing cycle print-out once the cycle ends and paper roll change is much easier.

The new thermal printer will be rolled out across the entire Priorclave range of laboratory autoclaves such as benchtop, top loading and all front loading designs including those with cylindrical and rectangular chambers, double-door models and stackable units.


Lab Autoclaves
Printer Up-Grade on Lab Autoclaves
Priorclave


