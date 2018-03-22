Partnership furthers new business venture

Nanologica has entered into a service agreement with global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Sterling Pharma Solutions for the large-scale production of silica particles.

The partnership is the latest step in the development of a new business venture for Nanologica, which specialises in the development and manufacture of silica for application in drug delivery and chromatography.

Using Nanologica's technology, UK-based Sterling Pharma Solutions will produce the large volumes of NLAB Saga chromatography material needed to perform preparative chromatography.

Andreas Bhagwani, CEO of Nanologica said: "Sterling has 50 years of experience in cGMP manufacturing for the pharmaceutical industry and a very strong process knowledge. This new partnership will allow us to scale production to completely different volumes than what is possible from our own site in Södertälje, Sweden. In practice, this means that our capacity increases from tens of kilograms to tens of tonnes."

Nanologica announced in February 2018 that it will start manufacturing preparatory chromatography media. Preparative chromatography is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing to "purify" peptides, specifically insulin. Vastly greater amounts of silica are used in preparative chromatography than in analytical chromatography, where Nanologica is active today.

Andreas continued: "We can now engage in detailed negotiations with two potential customers regarding our preparative chromatography offering. The goal is to finalise long-term supply agreements that will provide us with profitability relatively quickly."

Sterling Pharma Solutions, based in the North East of England, is a well-established manufacturer of active substances, materials and products for customers in the pharmaceutical industry.