New terahertz spectrometer

Hamamatsu Photonics now offers a terahertz spectrometer with a separate handheld probe head that can measure even large samples, solids, and living organisms.

The company has completely reengineered the optical design of prior products to develop the Handy Probe Terahertz Spectrometer C16356 that harnesses terahertz wave spectroscopy.

The C16356 has a separate handheld probe head that connects to the main unit by an optical fibre to allow measurements of large samples, soft solids, living organisms and other items that could not be measured up until now. Compared to conventional benchtop products, the C16356 is more compact, lightweight and highly vibration-resistant so can easily be carried around into production sites for medicines, chemicals and foods, making it a promising and versatile tool for quality control of those products.

Sales of this Handy Probe Terahertz Spectrometer C16356 start on October 1, 2021 for pharmaceutical companies and chemical and food manufacturers both in Japan and overseas.