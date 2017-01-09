subscribe
High resolution and sensitivity in one

9th January 2017

The new AvaSpec Hero spectrometer

The new AvaSpec-Hero from Avantes is the answer for those who are in need of both high resolution and high sensitivity. This spectrometer combines the best of both worlds, including USB3 and Ethernet. With a higher aperture, a cooled back thinned detector and low noise, it's the instrument of choice for demanding applications including: fluorescence, Raman, absorption and others.

Based on high sensitivity compact optical bench (f=100mm; NA=0.13) and a 1024x58 backthinned CCD detector, it offers the best of both worlds: sensitivity and resolution.

The instrument is equipped with a TE Cooling, enabling long integration times in low light applications. In conjunction with the company’s AS7010 electronics, including a high end AD convertor, noise is kept to a minimum, which offers users an excellent signal to noise and dynamic range performance.

A selection of gratings and replaceable slits offers the flexibility of configuring the instrument for a wide range of applications in the 200-1160nm range. This high end spectrometer is designed to be uncompromising tool, enabling users to accurately perform measurements in a wide variety of applications.


