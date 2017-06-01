High efficiency ozone/UV steriliser

Amsbio announces its new generation laboratory benchtop steriliser - the CoolCLAVE Plus.

The CoolCLAVE Plus provides 20-25x more sterilisation power than its predecessor (CoolCLAVE) by using the power of combined UV and ozone cycles plus a new heating function.

The CoolCLAVE Plus is highly effective in keeping sterile, or sterilising contaminated pipettes, pipette tips, gloves, plates, small instruments as well as personal items such as keys, glasses and wallets.

To disinfect items, users simply need to place them inside the CoolCLAVE Plus steriliser and press the appropriate cycle button.

The simultaneous ozone gas and UV light provide a powerful dual sanitising effect capable of eliminating more than 98% of common pathogenic organisms (bacteria, fungus, virus) in just 30 minutes.

The antimicrobial properties of ozone also eliminate the odors produced by some organisms providing a deodorising effect as well.

Best of all, the CoolCLAVE Plus steriliser is very safe and efficient, does not use any harsh chemicals, does not damage any surfaces or leave any cleaning chemical residues behind.