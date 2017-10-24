Metabolism stress test kits

Amsbio announces the launch of two new microplate-based metabolism stress kits enabling characterisation of the main parameters of mitochondrial function in live cells and evaluation of the glycolytic response of in vitro cell models to metabolic stress.

Oxygen Consumption measurements have become a key functional readout of cell metabolism and mitochondrial function, providing important insights into the cell function and role of perturbed metabolism in disease progression.

These measurements are easily performed in standard microplates using Amsbio's MitoXpress Xtra Oxygen Consumption Assay.

While measurements of basal Oxygen Consumption alone are very informative, additional information can be gleaned from assessing parameters such as basal respiration, maximal respiration, spare respiratory capacity as well as ATP-coupled, non-ATP coupled and non-respiratory oxygen consumption.

These parameters are now conveniently measurable on conventional fluorescence plate readers with the new MitoXpress Stress Test kit from Amsbio.

Designed for use in combination with MitoXpress Xtra Oxygen Consumption Assay, the MitoXpress Stress Test contains all metabolic modulators required to characterise the main parameters of mitochondrial function in live cells.

Compounds are provided pre-weighed for convenient handling and reproducibility. A detailed protocol is provided to facilitate easy and reproducible data generation and interpretation.

Glycolysis is a critical ATP generating pathway in eukaryotic cells and plays a central role in numerous pathologies including cancer, diabetes, autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.

The ability to conveniently characterise the glycolytic profile of in vitro cell models used in these disease areas and to determine how specific stress interventions (eg, nutrient deprivation, hypoxia, drug treatment) impact that profile is therefore of considerable interest.

The new pH-Xtra Stress Test from Amsbio has been designed for use as a companion kit to their pH-Xtra Glycolysis Assay and contains all the additional components necessary for the evaluation of the glycolytic response of in vitro cell models to metabolic stress.

It contains a measurement buffer tablet and glucose to allow the convenient adjustment of glucose availability, 2-deoxyglucose as a glycolysis inhibitor and oligomycin, an inhibitor of respiration driven ATP-generation to trigger maximum glycolytic activity.