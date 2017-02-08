Pentax Medical now offers its HD Stroboscopy system for ear, nose, and throat (ENT) applications.

The HD Strobe system provides a premium solution to optimise voice assessment, affording six times the image detail of standard-definition video to assist in the detection of subtle pathology.

The new Pentax Medical system (formerly branded KayPENTAX) allows the improved visualisation of anatomical structures such as: tongue, base of tongue, uvula, epiglottis, vocal folds, false cords, arytenoids, velleculae and pyriform sinus. Physiologically, the HD Stroboscopy system allows vibration, symmetry, periodicity, amplitude, mucosal wave and closure to be captured in clear HD images.

Pentax Medical’s HD Stroboscopy system consists of the strobe light source and HD recording module, delivering sharp, vibrant HD 1080i video images and unparalleled stroboscopy. Only Pentax Medical offers true flashing stroboscopy with a unique pitch tracking dual microphone design.

The camera’s CCD element is exposed to the moving image by a pulse of high intensity light that lasts a fraction of a second (0.000005 sec.). This time period represents a very small percentage of the glottal cycle thereby producing a crisp image with good edge detail and a clear picture of vascularity. Superior pitch tracking, throat mic or EGG input for Fo detection ensures the system quickly locks to the voice’s fundamental frequency. The system also includes enhanced recording facilities including easy report generation, still image capture and DVD burning.

Pentax Medical’s Stroboscopy system is scalable and can be optimised when used in combination with the premium DEFINA system. When used in conjunction with DEFINA, i-scan imaging technology it can further improve the clarity of pathology edges and vascularity, supporting more accurate diagnosis.