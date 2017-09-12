Pentax Europe and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe have announced renewed joint collaborative efforts to enable further innovations in the development of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

In this latest joint development, the two companies are launching a new ultrasound video bronchoscope for endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) – the EB19-J10U.

This features crystal clear ultrasound and endoscopic imaging to provide advanced diagnostic accuracy, contributing to a smooth facilitation of EBUS-TBNA and maximising patient safety.

It is ergonomically designed for ease of operation and high working comfort. The combination of a broad portfolio of Hitachi Ultrasound systems and their progressive technical features and Pentax Medical video processors with superb visualisation capabilities offers a unique solution designed to meet individual high user demands.

The Pentax Medical ultrasound endoscopes are explicitly designed for use with Hitachi’s sophisticated ultrasound systems, taking advantage of their most innovative features to meet clinician and patient needs.

The EB19-J10U is the latest product developed as a result of this partnership, providing a solution for accurate diagnosis and staging of lung diseases, such as lung cancer.

State-of-the-art technology from both companies, ensures the highest imaging performance with crystal clear image quality for precise visualization of the airway wall, surrounding lymph nodes and adjacent structures.

In combination with PENTAX Medical video processors, the HD fully digital video and 100% Color-CCD-Chip in the tip technology, delivers high definition endoscopic image quality, providing a real-time full screen endoscopic image with visibility of the ultrasound probe for improved visualisation and navigation.

Hitachi’s multi-layered Crystal Technology incorporated into the Ultrasound transducer of the EB19-J10U, allows more efficient transmission and reception of the ultrasound pulse with minimal energy loss.

It enables very high resolution and clear images, resulting in improved sensitivity, tissue differentiation from near field to deep areas, and optimal needle visualisation supporting effective tissue sampling.

An enlarged working channel of 2.2 mm enables the use of a wide range of standard-sized EBUS-TBNA needles for tissue acquisition.

The intended use of the new EB19-J10U was expanded to endobronchial and esophageal endosonography which allows the user to perform a combined EBUS-TBNA and EUS-(B)-FNA procedure with only one ultrasound endoscope.