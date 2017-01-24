Fatty acid oxidation (FAO) is the primary metabolic pathway in a variety of tissues, which is particularly important during periods of glucose deprivation.

In organs such as liver and skeletal muscle, FAO can provide over 75% of cellular ATP while in cardiac tissue it can be responsible for up to 90% of cellular energy requirements.

FAO is today also acknowledged as a key factor in cancer metabolism and is also implicated in drug-induced microsteatosis.

Now Amsbio has introduced the MitoXpress Xtra Fatty Acid Oxidation kit to facilitate the convenient measurement of FAO-driven respiration.

The MitoXpress Xtra FAO kit is designed for use with the MitoXpress Xtra HS - Oxygen Consumption Assay and contains the 18C unsaturated fatty acid Oleate as substrate, supplied as a 2:1 BSA conjugate. The kit also contains a buffer tablet and L-Carnitine for convenient preparation of measurement media and two FAO modulators, Etomoxir and FCCP.

Amsbio's MitoXpress Xtra reagents offer a convenient fluorescence plate reader-based, high throughput approach to the direct real-time analysis of mitochondrial oxygen consumption. The easy to use MitoXpress Xtra FAO kit provides a direct measure of the primary pathway for the degradation of fatty acids - mitochondrial fatty acid ß oxidation.